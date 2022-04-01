Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stock Holdings in McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its holdings in shares of McDonald’s Co. (NYSE:MCD – Get Rating) by 2.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,619 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 99 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in McDonald’s were worth $1,238,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of MCD. Sfmg LLC raised its holdings in McDonald’s by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Sfmg LLC now owns 3,454 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $833,000 after acquiring an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 123 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $30,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC raised its stake in McDonald’s by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. Vista Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 1,285 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $344,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. raised its stake in McDonald’s by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Fragasso Group Inc. now owns 3,479 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $933,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in McDonald’s by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 7,236 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after buying an additional 41 shares during the last quarter. 67.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:MCD traded up $0.55 during trading on Friday, reaching $247.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 73,364 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,467,135. McDonald’s Co. has a 12 month low of $217.68 and a 12 month high of $271.15. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $245.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $250.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $184.28 billion, a PE ratio of 24.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.61.

McDonald’s ( NYSE:MCD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The fast-food giant reported $2.23 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by ($0.08). McDonald’s had a negative return on equity of 119.62% and a net margin of 32.49%. The firm had revenue of $6.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.03 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.70 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that McDonald’s Co. will post 10.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a $1.38 dividend. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. McDonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.98%.

In other news, Director Catherine M. Engelbert acquired 1,000 shares of McDonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.18 per share, with a total value of $244,180.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $271.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $284.00 to $287.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on McDonald’s from $282.00 to $250.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $300.00 to $290.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Argus upped their target price on shares of McDonald’s from $275.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $279.32.

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer hamburgers and cheeseburgers, chicken sandwiches and nuggets, wraps, fries, salads, oatmeal, shakes, desserts, sundaes, soft serve cones, bakery items, soft drinks, coffee, and beverages and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu, including biscuit and bagel sandwiches, breakfast burritos, hotcakes, and other sandwiches.

