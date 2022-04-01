Davidson Trust Co. Sells 356 Shares of Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Davidson Trust Co. decreased its stake in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,808 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 356 shares during the period. Automatic Data Processing accounts for approximately 1.7% of Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $2,418,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADP. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Gilman Hill Asset Management LLC now owns 1,620 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after acquiring an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.3% during the third quarter. Perigon Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,049 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,809,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 0.9% during the third quarter. Mitchell & Pahl Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,104,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advisory Group lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 4.5% during the third quarter. Financial Advisory Group now owns 1,097 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.71% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $223.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Cowen dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $213.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $241.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $203.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $235.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Automatic Data Processing currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $226.93.

Shares of NASDAQ ADP traded up $5.72 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $233.26. 61,561 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,056,342. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $208.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $218.60. The stock has a market cap of $97.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.70, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.82. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a one year low of $184.85 and a one year high of $248.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The business services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.63 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $4.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.48% and a return on equity of 50.01%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.52 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.82 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 11th will be paid a dividend of $1.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $4.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.78%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is presently 64.40%.

In related news, VP Christopher D’ambrosio sold 329 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $206.93, for a total value of $68,079.97. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James T. Sperduto sold 1,671 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.47, for a total transaction of $351,695.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 4,161 shares of company stock worth $927,891. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO). The Employer Services segment offers strategic, cloud-based platforms, and human resources (HR) outsourcing solutions.

