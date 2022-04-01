Day One Biopharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DAWN) Shares Up 6.8%

Shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DAWN – Get Rating) shot up 6.8% during trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $10.59 and last traded at $10.59. 2,193 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 231,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.92.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Day One Biopharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.25.

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $12.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.45.

Day One Biopharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:DAWN Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 7th. The company reported ($0.36) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.35) by ($0.01). Sell-side analysts anticipate that Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder Ai Day1 Llc acquired 4,615 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 20th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.73 per share, with a total value of $67,978.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Samuel C. Blackman sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.10, for a total transaction of $171,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Canaan Partners XI LLC purchased a new position in Day One Biopharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $162,832,000. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. Deerfield Management Company L.P. Series C now owns 2,202,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,113,000 after acquiring an additional 491,803 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 44.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 752,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,672,000 after acquiring an additional 230,846 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 13.8% in the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 590,527 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,013,000 after acquiring an additional 71,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP lifted its stake in Day One Biopharmaceuticals by 0.7% in the third quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 376,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,933,000 after acquiring an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. 46.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Day One Biopharmaceuticals

Day One Biopharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes targeted therapies for patients with genetically defined cancers. Its lead product candidate is DAY101, an oral brain-penetrant type II pan-rapidly accelerated fibrosarcoma kinase inhibitor that is in Phase II clinical trial for pediatric patients with relapsed/progressive low-grade glioma.

