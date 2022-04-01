Dearborn Partners LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Dearborn Partners LLC grew its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 8.1% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 281 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Chubb were worth $722,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in Chubb by 82.5% during the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,017,000 after acquiring an additional 5,258 shares during the period. Ritholtz Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Chubb by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. Ritholtz Wealth Management now owns 2,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $365,000 after acquiring an additional 232 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in Chubb by 27.9% during the 3rd quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,713 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $298,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp boosted its holdings in Chubb by 0.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 161,593 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $28,033,000 after acquiring an additional 596 shares during the period. Finally, First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. boosted its holdings in Chubb by 10.2% during the 3rd quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. now owns 1,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Chubb alerts:

CB has been the subject of several recent research reports. Argus lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Chubb in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Chubb from $210.00 to $224.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price objective on Chubb from $227.00 to $232.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $217.50.

CB opened at $213.90 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $91.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 0.75. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $155.78 and a 52 week high of $218.99. The business’s 50 day moving average is $205.47 and its two-hundred day moving average is $193.96. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $3.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.27 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $8.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.51 billion. Chubb had a return on equity of 9.35% and a net margin of 20.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $3.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.61%.

In other news, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 17,258 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $201.74, for a total value of $3,481,628.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 22,436 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $4,823,740.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 41,666 shares of company stock worth $8,709,616. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chubb Company Profile (Get Rating)

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Chubb Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chubb and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.