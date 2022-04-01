Dearborn Partners LLC Has $2.02 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Dearborn Partners LLC lowered its stake in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 5.2% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 34,207 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,873 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $2,020,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PFE. Ibex Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Core Alternative Capital bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. TFO TDC LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 126.9% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 667 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, MFA Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pfizer during the third quarter worth approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PFE opened at $51.77 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $292.39 billion, a PE ratio of 13.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.76. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $50.96 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.19. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $35.76 and a 1-year high of $61.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.19.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.23. Pfizer had a net margin of 26.97% and a return on equity of 34.53%. The business had revenue of $23.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.20 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.42 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 104.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on PFE shares. Bank of America raised Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $59.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on Pfizer from $44.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $60.00 to $76.00 in a research note on Friday, January 14th. UBS Group raised shares of Pfizer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $54.00 target price on shares of Pfizer and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Pfizer has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $58.05.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic and women's health under the Premarin family and Eliquis brands; biologics, small molecules, immunotherapies, and biosimilars under the Ibrance, Xtandi, Sutent, Inlyta, Retacrit, Lorbrena, and Braftovi brands; and sterile injectable and anti-infective medicines, and oral COVID-19 treatment under the Sulperazon, Medrol, Zavicefta, Zithromax, Vfend, Panzyga, and Paxlovid brands.

