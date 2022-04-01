Dearborn Partners LLC Invests $232,000 in Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN)

Dearborn Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Cerner Co. (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $232,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CERN. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 28.9% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,624,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,425,000 after buying an additional 1,035,549 shares in the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cerner in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 211.3% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 13,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $936,000 after buying an additional 9,008 shares in the last quarter. DNB Asset Management AS lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 8.2% in the third quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 100,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,097,000 after buying an additional 7,667 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Cerner by 92.8% in the third quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 8,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 3,976 shares in the last quarter. 83.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on CERN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Cerner in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of Cerner from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 21st. SVB Leerink lowered shares of Cerner from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and raised their price target for the company from $88.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cerner from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 6th. Finally, lowered shares of Cerner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $87.38.

CERN opened at $93.56 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $27.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.57, a PEG ratio of 2.35 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a quick ratio of 1.49, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $92.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.33. Cerner Co. has a twelve month low of $69.08 and a twelve month high of $93.87.

Cerner (NASDAQ:CERN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.49 billion. Cerner had a net margin of 9.64% and a return on equity of 21.44%. Cerner’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cerner Co. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 19th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 28th will be given a dividend of $0.27 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 25th. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.15%. Cerner’s payout ratio is presently 58.38%.

In other Cerner news, insider Tracy L. Platt sold 7,769 shares of Cerner stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.40, for a total transaction of $725,624.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Cerner Corp. designs, develops, markets, installs, hosts and supports health care information technology, health care devices, hardware and content solutions for health care organizations and consumers. The company also provides value-added services, including implementation and training, remote hosting, operational management services, revenue cycle services, support and maintenance, health care data analysis, clinical process optimization, transaction processing, employee wellness programs and third party administrator services for employer-based health plans.

