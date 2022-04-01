Dearborn Partners LLC Makes New $469,000 Investment in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Dearborn Partners LLC purchased a new position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 2,584 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $469,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in DOV. Selective Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in Dover during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. CVA Family Office LLC acquired a new position in Dover during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Allworth Financial LP grew its position in shares of Dover by 45.2% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 196 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Heritage Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of Dover by 681.8% during the third quarter. Heritage Wealth Advisors now owns 258 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in Dover by 361.4% in the third quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 263 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $41,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 82.30% of the company’s stock.

Get Dover alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on DOV shares. Robert W. Baird increased their price target on Dover from $185.00 to $206.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Oppenheimer upgraded shares of Dover from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $205.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, January 7th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Dover from $194.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dover from $187.00 to $178.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dover in a report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dover presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $186.46.

Shares of DOV stock opened at $156.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $22.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.30, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $159.63 and a 200-day moving average of $166.57. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72. Dover Co. has a 1-year low of $135.68 and a 1-year high of $184.04.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.92 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 28.99% and a net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 11.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Dover Co. will post 8.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 28th were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 25th. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.27%. Dover’s payout ratio is 25.87%.

In related news, VP Anthony K. Kosinski sold 3,287 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $153.43, for a total transaction of $504,324.41. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Richard J. Tobin sold 31,515 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.91, for a total value of $4,945,018.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Dover Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dover Corp. engages in the manufacture of equipment, components, and specialty systems. The firm also provides supporting engineering, testing, and other similar services. It operates through the following segments: Engineered Products, Fueling Solutions, Imaging and Identification, Pumps and Process Solutions, and Refrigeration and Food Equipment.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.