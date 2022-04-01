Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 300 Shares of Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY)

Dearborn Partners LLC trimmed its stake in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 3,546 shares of the company’s stock after selling 300 shares during the period. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco in the 3rd quarter worth $126,958,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 6,060,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $475,713,000 after purchasing an additional 1,116,289 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Sysco by 38.0% in the 3rd quarter. Coho Partners Ltd. now owns 3,044,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,968,000 after purchasing an additional 837,553 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its position in Sysco by 94.1% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,151,900 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,424,000 after acquiring an additional 558,400 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its stake in Sysco by 740.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 595,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,720,000 after purchasing an additional 524,384 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sysco alerts:

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $81.65 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $81.35 and a 200-day moving average of $78.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.68, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm has a market cap of $41.86 billion, a PE ratio of 53.72, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.29. Sysco Co. has a twelve month low of $68.05 and a twelve month high of $89.22.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 8th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.12). Sysco had a net margin of 1.29% and a return on equity of 82.36%. The company had revenue of $16.32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 41.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco Co. will post 3.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.30%. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.69%.

In related news, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total value of $62,640.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CAO Anita A. Zielinski sold 12,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $1,100,218.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 111,382 shares of company stock valued at $9,513,621 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on SYY. Barclays raised shares of Sysco from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $80.00 to $86.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Truist Financial started coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They set a “buy” rating and a $89.00 price target for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Tuesday, January 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Sysco in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sysco has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.75.

About Sysco (Get Rating)

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SYY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sysco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sysco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.