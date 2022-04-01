Dearborn Partners LLC Sells 4,030 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Dearborn Partners LLC reduced its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) by 21.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,641 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,030 shares during the quarter. Dearborn Partners LLC’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $322,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Activest Wealth Management raised its holdings in Enterprise Products Partners by 179.4% in the 4th quarter. Activest Wealth Management now owns 1,394 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 895 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Enterprise Products Partners in the 4th quarter worth $50,000. Institutional investors own 26.76% of the company’s stock.

Get Enterprise Products Partners alerts:

In other news, Director John R. Rutherford bought 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $23.72 per share, for a total transaction of $237,200.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director John R. Rutherford bought 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $23.76 per share, for a total transaction of $356,400.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 37.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts have commented on EPD shares. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $29.00 to $27.00 in a report on Friday, January 7th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Enterprise Products Partners in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Citigroup lowered shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 31st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $30.00 to $27.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. Finally, Mizuho increased their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.71.

Shares of NYSE EPD opened at $25.81 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $24.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The company has a market cap of $56.17 billion, a PE ratio of 12.29 and a beta of 1.25. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $20.42 and a 52-week high of $26.16.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 1st. The oil and gas producer reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $11.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.67 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.36% and a return on equity of 18.56%. The business’s revenue was up 61.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.51 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 11th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 31st were paid a $0.465 dividend. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 7.21%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 27th. This is a boost from Enterprise Products Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 88.57%.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile (Get Rating)

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Enterprise Products Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Enterprise Products Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.