Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) in a research note published on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on DECK. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deckers Outdoor from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $388.00 target price for the company in a report on Monday, January 3rd. Seaport Res Ptn restated a buy rating on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. BTIG Research increased their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $480.00 to $487.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 4th. Cowen lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $478.00 to $358.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group lowered their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $475.00 to $450.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $447.55.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

DECK stock traded up $2.23 on Thursday, reaching $276.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,811 shares, compared to its average volume of 451,819. Deckers Outdoor has a 52 week low of $231.88 and a 52 week high of $451.49. The company has a market capitalization of $7.52 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.29 and a beta of 0.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $287.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $348.86.

Deckers Outdoor ( NYSE:DECK Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The textile maker reported $8.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.35 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.18 billion. Deckers Outdoor had a return on equity of 28.28% and a net margin of 14.00%. During the same period last year, the company posted $8.99 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Deckers Outdoor will post 15.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $27,000. West Oak Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 60.0% in the fourth quarter. West Oak Capital LLC now owns 80 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the third quarter valued at approximately $36,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc raised its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 580.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 102 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 87 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.21% of the company’s stock.

About Deckers Outdoor (Get Rating)

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.