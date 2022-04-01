Delek US (NYSE:DK) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Delek US (NYSE:DK – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the oil and gas company’s stock.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DK. Bank of America raised shares of Delek US from an underperform rating to a neutral rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $17.00 to $21.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Delek US from $23.00 to $19.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 12th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of Delek US from $24.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Delek US from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $18.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $21.85.

Shares of NYSE:DK traded up $0.57 during trading on Thursday, hitting $21.79. 40,488 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,277,822. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.66 and a beta of 1.85. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $18.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $17.83. Delek US has a 52-week low of $13.48 and a 52-week high of $26.09.

Delek US ( NYSE:DK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.61) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.45 billion. Delek US had a negative net margin of 1.91% and a negative return on equity of 23.08%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 65.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($2.25) EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Delek US will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Delek Us Holdings, Inc. sold 7,009 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.31, for a total value of $303,559.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold 197,776 shares of company stock valued at $8,409,915 over the last ninety days. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $7,037,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 121.3% in the fourth quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 96,716 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,450,000 after acquiring an additional 53,006 shares during the period. Yaupon Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 118.3% during the fourth quarter. Yaupon Capital Management LP now owns 308,558 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $4,625,000 after purchasing an additional 167,189 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH acquired a new stake in shares of Delek US during the fourth quarter worth $1,532,000. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG lifted its holdings in shares of Delek US by 391.8% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 198,831 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,980,000 after purchasing an additional 158,399 shares during the period. 89.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminal.

