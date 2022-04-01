DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY) Short Interest Down 17.2% in March

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,420,000 shares, a decline of 17.2% from the February 28th total of 4,130,000 shares. Currently, 1.6% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,010,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.7 days.

NASDAQ XRAY opened at $49.22 on Friday. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $52.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $54.47. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 52 week low of $47.40 and a 52 week high of $69.54. The company has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a PE ratio of 25.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.72 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Get DENTSPLY SIRONA alerts:

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by ($0.03). DENTSPLY SIRONA had a net margin of 9.90% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The company had revenue of $1.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 25th will be given a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 24th. This is a boost from DENTSPLY SIRONA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.11. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.02%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.04%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. NuWave Investment Management LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 172.8% during the fourth quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 502 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 39.4% in the third quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 786 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $46,000 after purchasing an additional 222 shares during the last quarter. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the third quarter worth approximately $50,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd bought a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in the fourth quarter worth approximately $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on XRAY shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $78.00 to $67.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. TheStreet downgraded shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Monday, January 31st. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DENTSPLY SIRONA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $66.00.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Company Profile (Get Rating)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells various dental products and technologies for professional dental market worldwide. It offers dental equipment, including treatment centers, imaging equipment, motorized dental handpieces, and other instruments; imaging equipment; treatment centers comprising basic dentist chairs, sophisticated chair-based units with integrated diagnostic, hygiene and ergonomic functionalities, and specialist centers; and lab equipment, such as amalgamators, mixing machines, and porcelain furnaces.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DENTSPLY SIRONA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.