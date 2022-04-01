DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) Upgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Monday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “DermTech Inc. markets and develops products which facilitate early detection of skin cancers, assess inflammatory diseases and customize drug treatments. DermTech Inc., formerly known as Constellation Alpha Capital Corp., is based in La Jolla, United States. “

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $79.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Craig Hallum lowered their price target on shares of DermTech from $50.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Stephens assumed coverage on shares of DermTech in a research note on Friday, January 7th. They set an overweight rating and a $26.00 price target on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, DermTech currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $40.60.

Shares of DermTech stock opened at $14.68 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $438.21 million, a P/E ratio of -5.44 and a beta of 0.84. DermTech has a one year low of $10.44 and a one year high of $54.19. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $13.03 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.22.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.88) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.73) by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $3.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.37 million. DermTech had a negative return on equity of 29.17% and a negative net margin of 661.72%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.48) EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that DermTech will post -3.36 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO John Dobak sold 2,561 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.03, for a total value of $33,369.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 7,037 shares of company stock worth $95,384. 8.00% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DermTech in the 4th quarter valued at about $190,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 258.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 102,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,613,000 after purchasing an additional 73,593 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 203.7% during the 4th quarter. Virtu Financial LLC now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock worth $344,000 after purchasing an additional 14,609 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 28,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of DermTech by 10.5% during the 4th quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 16,391 shares of the company’s stock worth $259,000 after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the last quarter. 69.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DermTech, Inc is a genomics company in dermatology, which engages in the development and sale of products for the diagnosis and treatment of skin diseases. It markets and develops products that facilitate the early detection of skin cancers, assesses inflammatory diseases, and customizes drug treatments.

