Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.22 Per Share

Analysts forecast that Design Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) will announce ($0.22) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have issued estimates for Design Therapeutics’ earnings. The highest EPS estimate is ($0.21) and the lowest is ($0.22). Design Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.31) per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year over year growth rate of 29%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Design Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($1.04) per share for the current year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.12) to ($0.96). For the next year, analysts forecast that the business will post earnings of ($1.46) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.68) to ($1.23). Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Design Therapeutics.

Design Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DSGN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.20) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.22) by $0.02.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on Design Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $10.00 price target for the company.

Shares of DSGN opened at $16.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $899.56 million and a PE ratio of -18.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $15.03 and a 200 day moving average of $16.22. Design Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $10.37 and a 52-week high of $43.00.

In other Design Therapeutics news, Director Stella Xu sold 565,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.07, for a total value of $10,782,654.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Arsani William bought 25,000 shares of Design Therapeutics stock in a transaction on Monday, March 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.99 per share, for a total transaction of $474,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Piper Sandler & CO. purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at $37,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 93.0% during the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after buying an additional 1,187 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Design Therapeutics by 1,044.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 6,757 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $121,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new position in shares of Design Therapeutics during the fourth quarter valued at $172,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 50.76% of the company’s stock.

Design Therapeutics, Inc develops therapies for the treatment of degenerative disorders caused by nucleotide repeat expansions. The company engages in the development of a program for the treatment of Friedreich's ataxia and degenerative diseases such as Fragile X syndrome and myotonic dystrophy.

