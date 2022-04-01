Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Begins Coverage on Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM)

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions (NYSE:BFAM – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm issued a hold rating and a $114.00 price target on the stock.

BFAM has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $111.00 to $109.00 and set an underweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Citigroup lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $170.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Barclays lowered their target price on Bright Horizons Family Solutions from $180.00 to $155.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Monday, December 13th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Bright Horizons Family Solutions from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Bright Horizons Family Solutions has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $155.00.

Shares of BFAM opened at $132.69 on Tuesday. Bright Horizons Family Solutions has a 1 year low of $113.41 and a 1 year high of $182.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.87. The company has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 114.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.20 and a beta of 0.92. The business has a 50-day moving average of $130.77 and a 200-day moving average of $135.18.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions ( NYSE:BFAM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.03. Bright Horizons Family Solutions had a return on equity of 8.14% and a net margin of 4.01%. The company had revenue of $462.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $465.16 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.29 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 22.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bright Horizons Family Solutions will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

In other Bright Horizons Family Solutions news, CFO Elizabeth J. Boland sold 2,846 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $369,980.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Okabena Investment Services Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Carroll Investors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Bright Horizons Family Solutions in the third quarter valued at about $50,000. 98.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Bright Horizons Family Solutions Inc provides early education and child care, back-up care, educational advisory, and other workplace solutions services for employers and families. The company operates through three segments: Full Service Center-Based Child Care, Back-Up Care, and Educational Advisory and Other Services.

