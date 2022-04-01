Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Cuts Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY) Price Target to €54.00

Deutsche Post (OTCMKTS:DPSGY – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €59.00 ($64.84) to €54.00 ($59.34) in a research report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft currently has a buy rating on the transportation company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €75.05 ($82.47) to €62.40 ($68.57) and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Deutsche Post from €65.00 ($71.43) to €60.00 ($65.93) in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on Deutsche Post from €73.00 ($80.22) to €75.00 ($82.42) and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Deutsche Post from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $66.73.

DPSGY stock opened at $47.83 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $53.31 and a 200-day moving average price of $59.66. Deutsche Post has a 1-year low of $41.86 and a 1-year high of $72.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $59.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 1.22.

Deutsche Post ( OTCMKTS:DPSGY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The transportation company reported $1.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $26.74 billion during the quarter. Deutsche Post had a return on equity of 29.20% and a net margin of 6.18%. On average, analysts forecast that Deutsche Post will post 4.44 earnings per share for the current year.

About Deutsche Post

Deutsche Post AG operates as a mail and logistics company in Germany, rest of Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through five segments: Post & Parcel Germany; Express; Global Forwarding, Freight; Supply Chain; and eCommerce Solutions. The Post & Parcel Germany segment transports and delivers mail, letters, parcels, physical and hybrid letters, and special products for merchandize.

