Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC) Price Target to $99.00

McCormick & Company, Incorporated (NYSE:MKC – Get Rating) had its target price raised by research analysts at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from $96.00 to $99.00 in a research note issued on Wednesday, The Fly reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft’s price objective indicates a potential downside of 0.80% from the company’s previous close.

Several other research firms have also commented on MKC. Zacks Investment Research upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, December 14th. Argus upgraded McCormick & Company, Incorporated from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lowered McCormick & Company, Incorporated from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.80.

MKC stock opened at $99.80 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $98.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $90.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90. The stock has a market cap of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. McCormick & Company, Incorporated has a 52-week low of $77.85 and a 52-week high of $107.35.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated ( NYSE:MKC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.52 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.47 billion. McCormick & Company, Incorporated had a return on equity of 19.01% and a net margin of 11.95%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.72 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that McCormick & Company, Incorporated will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

In other McCormick & Company, Incorporated news, insider Brendan M. Foley sold 39,970 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.76, for a total transaction of $3,987,407.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Lawrence Erik Kurzius sold 90,000 shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.09, for a total value of $9,008,100.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 172,442 shares of company stock valued at $17,127,439. 15.90% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $9,200,000. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT lifted its holdings in McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 342,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,058,000 after buying an additional 5,438 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $483,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in McCormick & Company, Incorporated during the 4th quarter worth about $233,048,000. Finally, Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its position in shares of McCormick & Company, Incorporated by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 348,266 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,775,000 after purchasing an additional 1,778 shares in the last quarter. 71.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

McCormick & Co, Inc is engaged in the manufacturing, marketing, and distribution of spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to retail outlets, food manufacturers, and foodservice businesses. It operates through the Consumer and Flavor Solutions segments. The Consumer segment operates by selling to retail channels, including grocery, mass merchandise, warehouse clubs, discount and drug stores, and e-commerce through the following brands: McCormick, French’s, Frank’s RedHot, Lawry’s, Zatarain’s, Simply Asia, Thai Kitchen, Ducros, Vahine, Schwartz, Club House, Kamis, Kohinoor, and DaQiao.

