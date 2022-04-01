Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Increases Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY) Price Target to €85.00

Sanofi (NASDAQ:SNY – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €80.00 ($87.91) to €85.00 ($93.41) in a research note published on Monday, The Fly reports.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a strong sell rating and set a $44.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. Liberum Capital upgraded shares of Sanofi from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on shares of Sanofi in a report on Monday, February 28th. They issued a buy rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Sanofi currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.00.

Shares of SNY opened at $51.34 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $129.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.55. Sanofi has a one year low of $46.92 and a one year high of $54.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $51.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $50.34.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in shares of Sanofi during the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. Herold Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Sanofi in the third quarter valued at about $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Sanofi by 56.1% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares during the period. Clearstead Advisors LLC increased its stake in Sanofi by 84.6% in the fourth quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Finally, Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in Sanofi in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. Institutional investors own 12.65% of the company’s stock.

Sanofi, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and marketing of therapeutic solutions in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Pharmaceuticals, Vaccines, and Consumer Healthcare. The company provides specialty care products, including human monoclonal antibodies; products for multiple sclerosis, neurology, other inflammatory diseases, immunology, rare diseases, oncology, and rare blood disorders; medicines for diabetes; and cardiovascular and established prescription products.

