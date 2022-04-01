Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Lowers Royal Mail (LON:RMG) to Sell

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Royal Mail (LON:RMG – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a research note released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The brokerage currently has GBX 275 ($3.60) target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of GBX 680 ($8.91).

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a buy rating and set a GBX 650 ($8.51) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Liberum Capital cut Royal Mail to a sell rating and dropped their price target for the company from GBX 470 ($6.16) to GBX 355 ($4.65) in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Citigroup restated a buy rating and issued a GBX 1,000 ($13.10) price target on shares of Royal Mail in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on Royal Mail from GBX 777 ($10.18) to GBX 768 ($10.06) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 14th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an overweight rating and set a GBX 640 ($8.38) price objective on shares of Royal Mail in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 648.64 ($8.50).

Shares of Royal Mail stock opened at GBX 329 ($4.31) on Tuesday. Royal Mail has a 12-month low of GBX 327.18 ($4.29) and a 12-month high of GBX 613.80 ($8.04). The stock has a market cap of £3.17 billion and a P/E ratio of 3.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.81. The business’s 50 day moving average is GBX 396.22 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 447.88.

Royal Mail plc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a universal postal service provider in Italy, France, Spain, Germany, North America, Croatia, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Romania, Slovakia, Slovenia, Austria, Belgium, Denmark, Ireland, the Netherlands, and Portugal. It offers parcels and letter delivery services under the Royal Mail and Parcelforce Worldwide brands.

