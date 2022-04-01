DGS Capital Management LLC Acquires New Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 4,663 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Everence Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Everence Capital Management Inc. now owns 129,280 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,192,000 after acquiring an additional 950 shares in the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $473,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 17.4% in the 4th quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,234 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,282,000 after buying an additional 2,999 shares during the last quarter. Berkshire Bank increased its stake in Cisco Systems by 3.2% in the 4th quarter. Berkshire Bank now owns 76,689 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,859,000 after buying an additional 2,405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at $553,000. 71.94% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Cisco Systems news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 15,382 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.86, for a total transaction of $828,474.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,623 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.40, for a total value of $204,337.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 20,605 shares of company stock valued at $1,121,147. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NASDAQ:CSCO traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $55.31. 232,045 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 22,590,256. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.44 and its 200 day simple moving average is $56.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.42. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $50.10 and a fifty-two week high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $12.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.67 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 30.95% and a net margin of 22.94%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems declared that its board has approved a share buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that authorizes the company to buyback $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the network equipment provider to reacquire up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, April 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.38 per share. This is a boost from Cisco Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.37. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 5th. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.86%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 22nd. Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Erste Group upgraded shares of Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $63.63.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

