DGS Capital Management LLC Buys New Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm bought 7,736 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $398,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 1,438.9% in the 4th quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 24,514 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,262,000 after purchasing an additional 22,921 shares during the period. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC raised its position in Intel by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC now owns 20,414 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $1,051,000 after acquiring an additional 1,282 shares during the period. Hall Private Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in Intel by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Hall Private Wealth Advisors now owns 100,647 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $5,183,000 after purchasing an additional 4,399 shares in the last quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $294,000. Finally, Schubert & Co acquired a new stake in shares of Intel in the fourth quarter valued at about $73,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of INTC traded down $1.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.35. 795,909 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 40,270,434. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.16 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.67. The stock has a market cap of $196.88 billion, a PE ratio of 10.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 0.55. Intel Co. has a twelve month low of $43.63 and a twelve month high of $68.49. The company has a quick ratio of 1.71, a current ratio of 2.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 26th. The chip maker reported $1.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $19.53 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.36 billion. Intel had a net margin of 25.14% and a return on equity of 25.52%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Intel Co. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. This is a boost from Intel’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 30.04%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on INTC shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $64.00 price target on shares of Intel in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. DZ Bank downgraded Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. StockNews.com started coverage on Intel in a research report on Thursday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Intel from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group set a $41.00 target price on shares of Intel in a research note on Monday. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $54.71.

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 5,600 shares of Intel stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $44.27 per share, for a total transaction of $247,912.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Omar Ishrak bought 11,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

