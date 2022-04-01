DGS Capital Management LLC Invests $272,000 in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $272,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 4th quarter worth approximately $67,000. World Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $207,000. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Group 1 Automotive during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $209,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In other news, VP Michael David Jones sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.20, for a total transaction of $720,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Earl J. Hesterberg sold 3,294 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.21, for a total transaction of $649,609.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 11,672 shares of company stock valued at $2,175,830 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:GPI traded down $12.73 on Friday, reaching $167.83. 216,851 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 198,136. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.59, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.69. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.78 and its 200-day moving average is $188.16. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 1-year low of $143.00 and a 1-year high of $212.23.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 10th. The company reported $9.43 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.06 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $3.49 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.47 billion. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 3.98% and a return on equity of 35.83%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.66 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 37.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 1st were given a dividend of $0.36 per share. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 28th. This is an increase from Group 1 Automotive’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Group 1 Automotive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.79%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Group 1 Automotive from $200.00 to $187.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $238.25.

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services. It operates primarily in 17 states in the United States; and 35 towns in the United Kingdom.

