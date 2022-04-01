DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New $254,000 Investment in United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI)

DGS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 763 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $254,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 3.4% in the third quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 47,491 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,666,000 after purchasing an additional 1,544 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 403,879 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $134,205,000 after purchasing an additional 2,208 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 105,896 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $37,162,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 1.8% in the third quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 282,391 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $99,758,000 after purchasing an additional 5,106 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wolf Group Capital Advisors increased its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 208.2% in the fourth quarter. Wolf Group Capital Advisors now owns 14,973 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,975,000 after purchasing an additional 10,115 shares during the last quarter. 89.82% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

URI has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of United Rentals in a report on Friday, March 11th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $425.00 price objective on the stock. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $317.00 to $324.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of United Rentals from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $383.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of United Rentals in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $379.69.

NYSE:URI traded up $0.27 on Friday, reaching $355.48. 2,741 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 735,155. The firm has a market capitalization of $25.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.84. The company’s 50 day moving average is $327.01 and its 200-day moving average is $342.17. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. United Rentals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $285.59 and a 1-year high of $414.99.

United Rentals (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 26th. The construction company reported $7.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.91 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.76 billion. United Rentals had a net margin of 14.27% and a return on equity of 30.14%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $5.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Rentals, Inc. will post 27.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

United Rentals announced that its board has authorized a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, January 26th that permits the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the construction company to reacquire up to 4.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

In other United Rentals news, EVP Craig Adam Pintoff sold 1,652 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $323.41, for a total transaction of $534,273.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

United Rentals, Inc engages in the equipment rental business. The company rents equipment to construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities. It operates through the General Rentals and Specialty segments. The General Rentals segment includes the rental of general construction and industrial equipment, earthmoving equipment, material handling equipment, aerial work platforms, and general tools and light equipment.

