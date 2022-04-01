DGS Capital Management LLC Makes New Investment in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

DGS Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $224,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Port Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Port Capital LLC now owns 210,419 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $45,246,000 after buying an additional 4,452 shares during the period. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 95,544 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $20,545,000 after purchasing an additional 679 shares during the period. AltraVue Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. AltraVue Capital LLC now owns 66,851 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $14,374,000 after purchasing an additional 6,000 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Winmark by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 55,133 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $11,855,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Winmark by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 19,856 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $4,270,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares during the period. 74.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Winmark alerts:

In other news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 1,561 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.26, for a total transaction of $351,630.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 11.80% of the company’s stock.

WINA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Winmark in a research report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered Winmark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Monday, December 20th.

Shares of WINA traded down $6.06 on Friday, hitting $220.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,180 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,911. Winmark Co. has a fifty-two week low of $182.50 and a fifty-two week high of $277.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $224.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $231.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $788.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.97 and a beta of 0.79.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $3.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 206.23% and a net margin of 51.04%. The company had revenue of $20.37 million for the quarter.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 9th were paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 8th. Winmark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 17.16%.

Winmark Profile (Get Rating)

Winmark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a franchisor of retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign used merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates through two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WINA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Winmark Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Winmark and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.