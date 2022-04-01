DGS Capital Management LLC Takes Position in Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS)

DGS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,349 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 7.2% during the third quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 166,202 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $27,387,000 after acquiring an additional 11,183 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Skyworks Solutions by 32.3% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 7,937 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,308,000 after buying an additional 1,940 shares during the last quarter. Kempner Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Skyworks Solutions in the fourth quarter valued at $1,519,000. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Skyworks Solutions by 504.7% during the fourth quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 14,917 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,314,000 after buying an additional 12,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Marco Investment Management LLC raised its position in Skyworks Solutions by 48.1% during the third quarter. Marco Investment Management LLC now owns 15,400 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $2,538,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SWKS. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $156.00 to $152.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Skyworks Solutions from $161.00 to $130.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Skyworks Solutions from $220.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 4th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on Skyworks Solutions from $195.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Friday, February 4th. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $190.52.

Shares of SWKS traded down $1.95 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $131.33. 13,782 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,013,235. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $136.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 2.97 and a current ratio of 4.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.54 billion, a PE ratio of 16.02, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.10. Skyworks Solutions, Inc. has a 52 week low of $118.99 and a 52 week high of $204.00.

Skyworks Solutions (NASDAQ:SWKS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 3rd. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $2.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.15. Skyworks Solutions had a net margin of 27.18% and a return on equity of 30.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.09 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Skyworks Solutions, Inc. will post 10.04 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 22nd were issued a $0.56 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 18th. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.71%. Skyworks Solutions’s payout ratio is 26.92%.

In other Skyworks Solutions news, CEO Liam Griffin sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $161.27, for a total transaction of $1,612,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Robert John Terry sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $152.35, for a total transaction of $228,525.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 51,500 shares of company stock worth $7,623,325 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.38% of the company’s stock.

Skyworks Solutions, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets proprietary semiconductor products, including intellectual property in the United States, China, South Korea, Taiwan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and rest of Asia-Pacific. Its product portfolio includes amplifiers, antenna tuners, attenuators, automotive tuners and digital radios, circulators/isolators, DC/DC converters, demodulators, detectors, diodes, wireless analog system on chip products, directional couplers, diversity receive modules, filters, front-end modules, hybrids, light emitting diode drivers, low noise amplifiers, mixers, modulators, optocouplers/optoisolators, phase locked loops, phase shifters, power dividers/combiners, receivers, switches, synthesizers, timing devices, technical ceramics, voltage controlled oscillators/synthesizers, and voltage regulators.

