Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) CEO Heather E. Brilliant Sells 297 Shares

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) CEO Heather E. Brilliant sold 297 shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $187.30, for a total value of $55,628.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DHIL stock traded up $2.40 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $189.70. 6 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,164. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $154.29 and a twelve month high of $234.84. The firm has a market cap of $611.02 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.03 and a beta of 1.03. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $185.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $191.71.

Diamond Hill Investment Group (NASDAQ:DHIL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 25th. The asset manager reported $5.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $43.06 million for the quarter. Diamond Hill Investment Group had a return on equity of 31.79% and a net margin of 40.73%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 7th were paid a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 4th. Diamond Hill Investment Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 25.73%.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Diamond Hill Investment Group in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Boston Partners boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 439.8% in the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 24,536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $4,310,000 after buying an additional 19,991 shares during the period. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $2,062,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the fourth quarter worth $1,517,000. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group in the third quarter worth $1,067,000. Finally, FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Diamond Hill Investment Group by 17.5% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,201 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $5,629,000 after buying an additional 5,998 shares during the period. 63.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Diamond Hill Investment Group Company Profile

Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, Diamond Hill Capital Management, Inc, provides investment advisory and fund administration services in the United States. It sponsors, distributes, and offers investment advisory and related services to its clients through pooled investment vehicles, including the Diamond Hill Funds, separately managed accounts, and model delivery programs.

