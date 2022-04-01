DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $2.63 Billion

Brokerages expect DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) to post $2.63 billion in sales for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Eight analysts have made estimates for DICK’S Sporting Goods’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $2.86 billion and the lowest is $2.48 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods reported sales of $2.92 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 9.9%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that DICK’S Sporting Goods will report full-year sales of $12.15 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $11.82 billion to $12.34 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $12.62 billion, with estimates ranging from $12.12 billion to $12.93 billion. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that cover DICK’S Sporting Goods.

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a net margin of 12.36% and a return on equity of 60.28%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.43 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DKS. Cowen upped their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $161.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. DA Davidson decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Stephens decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $138.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $132.00 to $122.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $135.11.

In related news, EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Navdeep Gupta sold 4,700 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.56, for a total transaction of $538,432.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 80,051 shares of company stock valued at $8,870,681 in the last three months. 30.09% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. JustInvest LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 4.0% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 3,217 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $385,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. Creative Planning boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.5% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 25,849 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $3,096,000 after buying an additional 125 shares during the last quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 5.5% in the fourth quarter. SkyOak Wealth LLC now owns 2,531 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $291,000 after buying an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 6.1% in the third quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 2,372 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods by 0.7% in the third quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 22,261 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $2,665,000 after buying an additional 146 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.06% of the company’s stock.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock traded up $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $101.32. 1,369,364 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,823,261. The company’s fifty day moving average is $109.08 and its 200-day moving average is $116.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a current ratio of 1.88. The firm has a market cap of $8.77 billion, a PE ratio of 7.30, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. DICK’S Sporting Goods has a 52 week low of $78.17 and a 52 week high of $147.39.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.488 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. This is a boost from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is presently 14.05%.

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

