Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.

Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.

Get Dine Brands Global alerts:

NYSE:DIN opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.

Dine Brands Global ( NYSE:DIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $229.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $236.67 million. Dine Brands Global had a negative return on equity of 40.90% and a net margin of 10.92%. The firm’s revenue was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.39 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dine Brands Global will post 6.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Dine Brands Global Company Profile (Get Rating)

Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Dine Brands Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dine Brands Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.