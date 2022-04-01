Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN) Upgraded at StockNews.com

Dine Brands Global (NYSE:DIN – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued on Wednesday.
Several other brokerages have also commented on DIN. Truist Financial boosted their price target on Dine Brands Global from $112.00 to $114.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $99.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Dine Brands Global from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Raymond James decreased their price objective on Dine Brands Global from $105.00 to $95.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on Dine Brands Global from $100.00 to $95.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Dine Brands Global currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.20.
NYSE:DIN opened at $77.95 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $74.84 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.22. The firm has a market cap of $1.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.75 and a beta of 1.99. Dine Brands Global has a 52-week low of $61.38 and a 52-week high of $100.70.
In related news, Director Larry Alan Kay sold 1,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.47, for a total transaction of $141,316.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.
A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of Dine Brands Global by 24.9% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,193 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $285,000 after acquiring an additional 636 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $204,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dine Brands Global in the third quarter valued at approximately $67,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its stake in Dine Brands Global by 349.2% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 22,463 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,824,000 after acquiring an additional 17,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Dine Brands Global by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 6,957 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $565,000 after buying an additional 201 shares during the last quarter. 86.47% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Dine Brands Global, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, franchises, operates, and rents full-service restaurants in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Applebee's Franchise Operations, International House of Pancakes (IHOP) Franchise Operations, Rental Operations, Financing Operations, and Company-Operated Restaurant Operations.
