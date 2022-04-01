Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Diploma PLC (LON:DPLM – Get Rating) has received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and four have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price objective among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 3,123.33 ($40.91).

Several equities research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “underperform” rating and set a GBX 2,550 ($33.40) price objective on shares of Diploma in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 2,950 ($38.64) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Shore Capital restated a “buy” rating on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Peel Hunt restated an “add” rating and issued a GBX 3,500 ($45.85) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,200 ($41.92) price target on shares of Diploma in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd.

Get Diploma alerts:

LON:DPLM traded down GBX 20 ($0.26) during trading hours on Friday, hitting GBX 2,614 ($34.24). 87,679 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 177,355. Diploma has a 52-week low of GBX 2,384 ($31.23) and a 52-week high of GBX 3,504 ($45.90). The firm’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 2,658.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 2,959.55. The company has a current ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.04. The company has a market cap of £3.26 billion and a P/E ratio of 46.76.

Diploma PLC, together with its subsidiaries, supplies specialized technical products and services in the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Seals, and Controls. The Life Sciences sector supplies consumable and instrument for the diagnostic testing of blood, tissue, and other samples in hospital pathology and life sciences laboratories; electrosurgery equipment and consumable for use in hospital operating room; and surgical medical device, and related consumable and service to GI endoscopy suite in hospital and private clinic.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Diploma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diploma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.