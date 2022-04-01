Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN) Trading Down 1.3%

Direxion Hydrogen ETF (NYSEARCA:HJEN – Get Rating) was down 1.3% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $20.10 and last traded at $20.10. Approximately 18,104 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average daily volume of 29,053 shares. The stock had previously closed at $20.37.

The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Avestar Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 5.2% in the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 80,781 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,636,000 after purchasing an additional 3,981 shares during the last quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $458,000. Pinnacle Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Direxion Hydrogen ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $531,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Direxion Hydrogen ETF by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,025 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Direxion Hydrogen ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $250,000.

