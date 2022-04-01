DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.

DISH Network stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 39,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.

DISH Network ( NASDAQ:DISH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.85 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.48 billion. DISH Network had a return on equity of 16.48% and a net margin of 13.48%. DISH Network’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.24 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that DISH Network will post 2.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.

