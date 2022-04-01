DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of DISH Network (NASDAQ:DISH – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the stock.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upgraded DISH Network from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Pivotal Research lowered their price target on DISH Network from $65.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Truist Financial lowered their price target on DISH Network from $40.00 to $32.00 and set a hold rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on DISH Network from $71.00 to $67.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DISH Network from an underweight rating to an overweight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $42.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $45.25.
DISH Network stock traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $31.78. 39,027 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,836,779. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.81 billion, a PE ratio of 8.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.01. DISH Network has a fifty-two week low of $25.84 and a fifty-two week high of $47.05. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $30.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.15.
Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Westpac Banking Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 2.2% during the 4th quarter. Westpac Banking Corp now owns 16,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $533,000 after buying an additional 348 shares during the last quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 20,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $911,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in DISH Network by 95.6% during the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 1,029 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 503 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of DISH Network by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 31,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 547 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp increased its position in DISH Network by 22.3% in the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 3,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 603 shares during the period. 98.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
About DISH Network (Get Rating)
DISH Network Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of pay-tv services. It operates through Pay-TV and Wireless segments. The Pay-TV segment operates under the DISH brand and Sling brand. The Wireless segment refers to the wireless spectrum licenses and related assets. The company was founded by Charles W.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on DISH Network (DISH)
- Basset Furniture Industries Insider Buys Shares In Q1
- The Top 3 Stocks to Buy in April
- Should You Take a Shot on Sportsman’s Warehouse?
- Thar’s Gold in Them Thar Hills: 3 Best Mining Stocks Right Now
- 4 Best Grocery Store Stocks to Add to Your Portfolio in April 2022
Receive News & Ratings for DISH Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DISH Network and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.