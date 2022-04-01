Ditto Price Up 0.4% Over Last Week (DITTO)

Ditto (DITTO) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on April 1st. During the last week, Ditto has traded 0.4% higher against the US dollar. Ditto has a market capitalization of $2.71 million and $28.00 worth of Ditto was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Ditto coin can currently be purchased for $1.05 or 0.00002266 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002153 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00001799 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.14 or 0.00047655 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded up 4.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded 4.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0755 or 0.00000163 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3,456.01 or 0.07438657 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $46,517.26 or 1.00122866 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $25.74 or 0.00055413 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Ditto Coin Profile

Ditto’s total supply is 2,570,142 coins. The official message board for Ditto is dittomoney.medium.com . The official website for Ditto is ditto.money

Buying and Selling Ditto

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ditto directly using US dollars.

