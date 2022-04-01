Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Domino’s Pizza (NYSE:DPZ – Get Rating) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a hold rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Barclays reduced their price objective on Domino’s Pizza from $495.00 to $410.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Guggenheim cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $480.00 to $445.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $550.00 to $480.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. TheStreet raised Domino’s Pizza from a c+ rating to a b rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on Domino’s Pizza from $535.00 to $475.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $484.19.

Get Domino's Pizza alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DPZ traded down $14.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $392.04. The company had a trading volume of 14,031 shares, compared to its average volume of 513,722. Domino’s Pizza has a 1-year low of $365.58 and a 1-year high of $567.57. The firm has a market cap of $14.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $419.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $475.06.

Domino’s Pizza ( NYSE:DPZ Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.30 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.38 billion. Domino’s Pizza had a negative return on equity of 13.05% and a net margin of 11.72%. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $3.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Domino’s Pizza will post 14.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 30th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 15th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, March 14th. This is a positive change from Domino’s Pizza’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.94. Domino’s Pizza’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.47%.

In other news, EVP Cynthia A. Headen sold 149 shares of Domino’s Pizza stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $423.89, for a total transaction of $63,159.61. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Laidlaw Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,843 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,048 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,932,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Concorde Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Concorde Asset Management LLC now owns 1,058 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $597,000 after buying an additional 32 shares during the period. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Domino’s Pizza by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 796 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $380,000 after buying an additional 33 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Domino’s Pizza Company Profile (Get Rating)

Domino’s Pizza, Inc engages in the management of a network of company-owned and franchise-owned pizza stores. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Stores, International Franchise, and Supply Chain. The U.S. Stores segment consists primarily of franchise operations. The International Franchise segment comprises a network of franchised stores.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Domino's Pizza Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domino's Pizza and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.