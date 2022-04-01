Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Issues Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO – Get Rating) updated its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $-0.420-$-0.380 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.350. The company issued revenue guidance of $73.50 million-$74.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $70.04 million.Domo also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $-1.530-$-1.430 EPS.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on DOMO. Zacks Investment Research raised Domo from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, March 21st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a buy rating and set a $110.00 target price on shares of Domo in a research report on Friday, December 3rd. JMP Securities decreased their target price on Domo from $106.00 to $88.00 and set a market outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Domo from $98.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, Cowen decreased their price objective on Domo from $100.00 to $85.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Domo currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Get Domo alerts:

Shares of DOMO traded up $1.07 on Friday, hitting $51.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,932 shares, compared to its average volume of 404,497. The company has a market capitalization of $1.68 billion, a PE ratio of -15.95 and a beta of 2.69. Domo has a fifty-two week low of $36.07 and a fifty-two week high of $98.35. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $45.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $60.97.

Domo ( NASDAQ:DOMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.88) by $0.47. The business had revenue of $70.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.10 million. The firm’s revenue was up 23.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.65) earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Domo will post -3.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Domo news, CEO John M. Mellor sold 11,203 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.90, for a total transaction of $559,029.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, major shareholder Joshua G. James sold 26,360 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.61, for a total transaction of $1,307,719.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 68,113 shares of company stock valued at $3,352,511 in the last 90 days. 14.35% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Penserra Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Domo by 44.7% during the 4th quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 1,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after acquiring an additional 520 shares during the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp increased its position in shares of Domo by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 5,561 shares of the company’s stock valued at $276,000 after buying an additional 778 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Domo by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,260 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after buying an additional 1,131 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Domo by 38.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,414 shares of the company’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 1,224 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its position in shares of Domo by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 13,372 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,130,000 after buying an additional 2,581 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

About Domo (Get Rating)

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based business intelligence platform in the United States, Japan, and internationally. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Domo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Domo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.