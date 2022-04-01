Donald J. Germano Sells 23,961 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS) Stock

DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) EVP Donald J. Germano sold 23,961 shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.33, for a total value of $2,643,617.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of DKS opened at $100.02 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $8.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.21, a PEG ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 1.04. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a one year low of $74.28 and a one year high of $147.39. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $116.42.

Get DICK'S Sporting Goods alerts:

DICK’S Sporting Goods (NYSE:DKS – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The sporting goods retailer reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.54 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.31 billion. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 60.28% and a net margin of 12.36%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.43 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 12.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 18th were issued a dividend of $0.488 per share. This is an increase from DICK’S Sporting Goods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 17th. This represents a $1.95 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.95%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 14.05%.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $31,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $35,000. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 4th quarter worth $34,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new position in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. 92.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DKS has been the topic of several research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 5th. DA Davidson lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $165.00 to $147.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Barclays lowered their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $156.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $116.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered DICK’S Sporting Goods from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $135.79.

About DICK’S Sporting Goods (Get Rating)

Dick’s Sporting Goods, Inc engages in the retail of an extensive assortment of authentic sports equipment, apparel, footwear, and accessories through a blend of associates, in-store services, and unique specialty shop-in-shops. The company was founded by Richard T. Stack in 1948 and is headquartered in Coraopolis, PA.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DICK'S Sporting Goods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.