Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.25

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGY – Get Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Get Dongfeng Motor Group alerts:

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dongfeng Motor Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.