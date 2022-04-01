Dongfeng Motor Group (OTCMKTS:DNFGY) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $37.25

Apr 1st, 2022

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited (OTCMKTS:DNFGYGet Rating)’s share price hit a new 52-week low during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $37.25 and last traded at $37.25, with a volume of 0 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $37.25.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Dongfeng Motor Group from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday.

The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $41.77 and a 200-day moving average price of $44.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Profile (OTCMKTS:DNFGY)

Dongfeng Motor Group Company Limited manufactures and sells commercial vehicles, passenger vehicles, and engines and parts in the People's Republic of China. It operates in four segments: Commercial Vehicles, Passenger Vehicles, Financing Service, and Corporate and Others. It provides commercial vehicles, including trucks and buses; passenger vehicles comprising basic passenger cars, MPVs, and SUVs; electric vehicles, off-road vehicles, and special commercial vehicles; and other automobile related products.

