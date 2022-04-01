DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Director Stanley Tang Sells 80,000 Shares

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Stanley Tang sold 80,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.17, for a total value of $9,613,600.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Stanley Tang also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, February 22nd, Stanley Tang sold 4,323 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.83, for a total value of $409,950.09.

On Tuesday, January 4th, Stanley Tang sold 40,000 shares of DoorDash stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.02, for a total value of $5,400,800.00.

Shares of NYSE:DASH opened at $117.19 on Friday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 52-week low of $74.32 and a 52-week high of $257.25. The company has a market cap of $40.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -84.31 and a beta of -0.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $100.91 and its 200-day moving average is $154.77.

DoorDash ( NYSE:DASH Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 15th. The company reported ($0.45) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($2.67) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 34.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on DASH shares. Bank of America cut their price objective on DoorDash from $220.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $205.00 to $150.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. JMP Securities lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $210.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of DoorDash from $175.00 to $142.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Northcoast Research assumed coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $181.11.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DASH. Morgan Stanley grew its position in DoorDash by 11.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,189,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,173,759,000 after buying an additional 1,269,171 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in DoorDash by 134.6% during the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 22,004 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,924,000 after buying an additional 12,623 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in DoorDash during the second quarter worth about $422,000. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd grew its position in DoorDash by 287.3% during the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 5,031 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,036,000 after buying an additional 3,732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Summit X LLC grew its position in DoorDash by 4.0% during the third quarter. Summit X LLC now owns 3,772 shares of the company’s stock worth $779,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. 75.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About DoorDash (Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

