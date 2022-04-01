Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY) Downgraded to “Sell” at Zacks Investment Research

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a note issued to investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports. They presently have a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target would indicate a potential upside of 5.30% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Dr. Reddy's has been witnessing healthy growth across its global generics markets, especially in India and the emerging markets recently. The company’s COVID portfolio and new product launches have been driving the annual growth. The company also enjoys a strong position in the generics market, with global generics contributing the majority of the top line. However, Dr. Reddy's faces significant competitive and pricing pressure in the United States’ generics industry, which remains a woe. Besides the generic market being highly crowded, Dr. Reddy’s faces tough competition from several big generic companies that are striving to be the first to launch a generic version once a brand product loses exclusivity. This remains a concern too. Share have underperformed the industry so far this year.”

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Shares of NYSE:RDY traded up $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $56.03. 722 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 181,851. The stock has a market cap of $9.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.46 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories has a 12-month low of $47.88 and a 12-month high of $75.50. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.83 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $60.41.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories (NYSE:RDY – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $715.00 million for the quarter. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 13.64%. As a group, analysts expect that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories will post 2.39 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of RDY. Schroder Investment Management Group boosted its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 153.5% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 881,893 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,685,000 after purchasing an additional 534,009 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,553,550 shares of the company’s stock valued at $101,617,000 after buying an additional 189,155 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 36.2% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 635,010 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,365,000 after buying an additional 168,757 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 310.1% in the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 205,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,364,000 after buying an additional 155,138 shares during the period. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories in the fourth quarter valued at $5,645,000. 10.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Dr. Reddy's Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), Proprietary Products, and Others segments. The Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations.

