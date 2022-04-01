Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) Market Capitalization Achieves $3.37 Million

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) (DUCK) traded up 3.6% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on April 1st. One Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) coin can now be purchased for about $0.11 or 0.00000233 BTC on exchanges. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has a market cap of $3.37 million and $18,991.00 worth of Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) has traded 3.2% higher against the dollar.

Here's how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002164 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00001789 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $21.90 or 0.00047378 BTC.

Shiba Inu (SHIB) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000160 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,450.00 or 0.07463725 BTC.

EarnX (EARNX) traded up 396,248.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $46,293.96 or 1.00152158 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $21.55 or 0.00046627 BTC.

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Profile

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s genesis date was December 16th, 2020. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s total supply is 95,986,126 coins and its circulating supply is 31,319,195 coins. Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token)’s official Twitter account is @dao_duck

According to CryptoCompare, “DuckDAO is a decentralized incubator designed to help promising projects achieve their full potential by leveraging the investment power and buzz making potential of its community. “

Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Duck DAO (DLP Duck Token) using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

