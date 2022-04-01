Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

Dunxin Financial Holdings Limited (NYSEAMERICAN:DXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 508,100 shares, an increase of 42.7% from the February 28th total of 356,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 273,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.9 days.

NYSEAMERICAN:DXF opened at $0.66 on Friday. Dunxin Financial has a fifty-two week low of $0.44 and a fifty-two week high of $2.98.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 2nd quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV acquired a new position in shares of Dunxin Financial during the 3rd quarter worth $47,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.72% of the company’s stock.

Dunxin Financial Holdings Ltd. engages in the provision of loan facilities to micro, small and medium size enterprises, and sole proprietors. It also offers microfinance lending services. The company was founded by Qi Ming Xu and Kang Kai Zeng on June 24, 2010 and is headquartered in Wuhan City, China.

