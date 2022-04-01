Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.
A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.
NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.
In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.
A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.
About Dynavax Technologies (Get Rating)
Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.
