Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX) Upgraded to C by TheStreet

Dynavax Technologies (NASDAQ:DVAX – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at TheStreet from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report released on Wednesday, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on DVAX. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Dynavax Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. HC Wainwright initiated coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Dynavax Technologies in a research report on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Dynavax Technologies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.00.

NASDAQ DVAX opened at $10.84 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.35 billion, a PE ratio of 31.88 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a fifty day moving average of $11.81 and a 200 day moving average of $14.53. Dynavax Technologies has a 1 year low of $7.09 and a 1 year high of $21.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.64.

Dynavax Technologies ( NASDAQ:DVAX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.55 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.14). Dynavax Technologies had a return on equity of 95.00% and a net margin of 17.46%. The company had revenue of $195.07 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $229.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.14) EPS. Research analysts expect that Dynavax Technologies will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dynavax Technologies news, CEO Ryan Spencer sold 83,108 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.56, for a total transaction of $877,620.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Justin Burgess sold 21,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.58, for a total transaction of $227,364.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 170,496 shares of company stock valued at $1,801,527 in the last quarter. 11.77% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 21.6% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,324 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 945 shares during the period. Evoke Wealth LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 3.8% during the 3rd quarter. Evoke Wealth LLC now owns 35,904 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $689,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.6% during the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,695 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $305,000 after buying an additional 1,527 shares during the period. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 7.4% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 22,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 1,539 shares during the period. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Dynavax Technologies by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 45,110 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $866,000 after buying an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Dynavax Technologies Corporation, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel vaccines in the United States. The company markets HEPLISAV-B, a hepatitis B vaccine for prevention of infection caused by all known subtypes of hepatitis B virus in age 18 years and older in the United States and Europe.

