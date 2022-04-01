Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.88 Per Share

Wall Street analysts forecast that Dyne Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) will post ($0.88) earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Zero analysts have made estimates for Dyne Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($1.06) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.74). Dyne Therapeutics posted earnings of ($0.50) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 76%. The business is scheduled to announce its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Dyne Therapeutics will report full-year earnings of ($3.91) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($4.82) to ($3.24). For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of ($4.13) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($5.31) to ($2.80). Zacks’ earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Dyne Therapeutics.

Dyne Therapeutics (NASDAQ:DYN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported ($1.00) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.99) by ($0.01).

DYN has been the subject of several recent research reports. Stifel Nicolaus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 price target on shares of Dyne Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised Dyne Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th.

In other news, insider Wildon Farwell sold 5,617 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.56, for a total value of $48,081.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,690 shares of company stock valued at $57,449. 42.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DYN. Deep Track Capital LP acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $27,255,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $8,363,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 51.7% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,254,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,920,000 after purchasing an additional 427,800 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Dyne Therapeutics by 21.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,411,397 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,671,000 after purchasing an additional 423,245 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Dyne Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at $4,303,000. 72.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Dyne Therapeutics stock opened at $9.64 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $8.14 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $11.77. The stock has a market cap of $497.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 0.54. Dyne Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $6.39 and a 12 month high of $22.92.

Dyne Therapeutics, Inc, a muscle disease company, operates as a biotechnology company that focuses on advancing therapeutics for genetically driven muscle diseases in the United States. It develops various programs for myotonic dystrophy type 1, duchenne muscular dystrophy, and facioscapulohumeral dystrophy, as well as rare skeletal muscle, and cardiac and metabolic muscle diseases using its FORCE platform that delivers disease-modifying therapeutics.

