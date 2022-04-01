East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of East West Bancorp (NASDAQ:EWBC – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on East West Bancorp from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Monday, December 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, East West Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $94.29.

NASDAQ EWBC traded up $0.61 during trading on Thursday, hitting $79.63. 18,818 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,148,762. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a market cap of $11.30 billion, a PE ratio of 13.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.62. East West Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $65.87 and a fifty-two week high of $93.51. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.67.

East West Bancorp ( NASDAQ:EWBC Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 27th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.55 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $477.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $470.95 million. East West Bancorp had a return on equity of 15.62% and a net margin of 45.83%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 EPS. Analysts forecast that East West Bancorp will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 22nd. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 4th. This is an increase from East West Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. East West Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 26.23%.

In other East West Bancorp news, Director Rudolph Estrada sold 1,111 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.97, for a total transaction of $99,956.67. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jack C. Liu sold 1,600 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.51, for a total value of $146,416.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in East West Bancorp by 266.2% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 3rd quarter worth about $52,000. Finally, Mystic Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in East West Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth about $55,000. Institutional investors own 89.55% of the company’s stock.

East West Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for East West Bank that provides a range of personal and commercial banking services to businesses and individuals. It operates through three segments: Consumer and Business Banking, Commercial Banking, and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, such as personal and business checking and savings accounts, money market, and time deposits.

