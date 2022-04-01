Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA) CEO William C. Trimble Sells 7,000 Shares

Easterly Government Properties, Inc. (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.40, for a total value of $149,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link.

DEA opened at $21.14 on Friday. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. has a one year low of $19.64 and a one year high of $23.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.47.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.02). Easterly Government Properties had a net margin of 10.94% and a return on equity of 2.20%. The business had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that Easterly Government Properties, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 10th were issued a $0.265 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. This represents a $1.06 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.01%. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 302.86%.

Several research firms have issued reports on DEA. Jefferies Financial Group cut Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, January 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on Easterly Government Properties in a report on Thursday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Raymond James cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, January 10th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, January 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.10.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DEA. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.6% in the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 30,821 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $555,000 after buying an additional 1,907 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 6.4% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 27,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $582,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 47.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 439,161 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $9,256,000 after buying an additional 142,010 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 2.2% in the second quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 304,543 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $6,420,000 after buying an additional 6,535 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 1.6% in the second quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 68,564 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,445,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

About Easterly Government Properties

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

