Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Tuesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is focused primarily on the acquisition, development and management of commercial properties leased to U.S. Government agencies through the U.S. General Services Administration. Easterly Government Properties, Inc. is based in Washington, District of Columbia. “

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, January 7th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered Easterly Government Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $25.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Finally, Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $25.10.

DEA opened at $21.14 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.40 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 3.46 and a quick ratio of 3.46. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $20.85 and its 200 day simple moving average is $21.39. Easterly Government Properties has a 1-year low of $19.64 and a 1-year high of $23.65.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $71.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $72.11 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 2.20% and a net margin of 10.94%. The business’s revenue was up 9.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.32 EPS. Research analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were paid a dividend of $0.265 per share. This represents a $1.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 9th. Easterly Government Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 302.86%.

In related news, Chairman Darrell W. Crate sold 19,594 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total value of $411,474.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.47, for a total value of $157,290.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 50,594 shares of company stock worth $1,076,464. Corporate insiders own 9.00% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. First Community Trust NA bought a new position in Easterly Government Properties in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 429.7% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 2,103 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 1,706 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Easterly Government Properties by 395.4% in the fourth quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 2,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $57,000 after acquiring an additional 1,977 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.52% of the company’s stock.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

