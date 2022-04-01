Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,716. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 24.0% in the third quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 358,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,526,000 after buying an additional 69,265 shares in the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 2.6% in the third quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 171,625 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,210,000 after buying an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.6% in the third quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 33,225 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after buying an additional 1,462 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 4.1% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 425,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,892,000 after buying an additional 16,592 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust by 1.2% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 274,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after buying an additional 3,180 shares in the last quarter.

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.

