Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust (NYSE:EVF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest during the month of March. As of March 15th, there was short interest totalling 42,300 shares, a decrease of 27.8% from the February 28th total of 58,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days.
Shares of EVF stock traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $6.37. The company had a trading volume of 74,009 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,716. Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust has a twelve month low of $6.06 and a twelve month high of $7.25. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $6.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.76.
The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 11th were paid a $0.033 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 10th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.22%.
Eaton Vance Senior Income Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Eaton Vance Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in the securities of companies operating across the diversified sectors. The fund primarily invests in senior secured floating rate loans.
