eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Issues FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY – Get Rating) updated its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Wednesday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.200-$4.400 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $4.350. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Several research firms have commented on EBAY. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $77.00 to $68.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $64.00 price target for the company. Benchmark dropped their price target on shares of eBay from $75.00 to $71.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $91.00 to $73.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 24th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their target price on shares of eBay from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Fourteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, eBay has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $69.88.

eBay stock traded up $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $57.64. The company had a trading volume of 243,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,484,667. eBay has a 1 year low of $49.53 and a 1 year high of $81.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 1.97 and a quick ratio of 1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $33.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.84, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $56.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.52.

eBay ( NASDAQ:EBAY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 23rd. The e-commerce company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.82 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $2.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.61 billion. eBay had a net margin of 125.94% and a return on equity of 24.01%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.72 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that eBay will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 10th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 9th. This is a positive change from eBay’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.18. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.53%. eBay’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.35%.

In other news, SVP Pete Thompson sold 49,523 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.45, for a total value of $2,696,527.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.21% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in eBay during the fourth quarter worth approximately $40,000. First Community Trust NA acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $76,000. Zullo Investment Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $115,000. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of eBay in the 4th quarter valued at $213,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.95% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates marketplace platforms that connect buyers and sellers in the United States and internationally. The company's Marketplace platform includes its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps. Its platforms enable users to list, buy, sell, and pay for items through various online, mobile, and offline channels that include retailers, distributors, liquidators, import and export companies, auctioneers, catalog and mail-order companies, directories, search engines, commerce participants, shopping channels, and networks.

