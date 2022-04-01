eBoost Trading Up 30.1% Over Last 7 Days (EBST)

eBoost (EBST) traded 15.6% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on April 1st. One eBoost coin can now be bought for about $0.0067 or 0.00000015 BTC on popular exchanges. eBoost has a market cap of $674,197.52 and approximately $38.00 worth of eBoost was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, eBoost has traded 30.1% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000307 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $126.30 or 0.00271668 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.99 or 0.00012892 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 9.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.54 or 0.00001167 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.67 or 0.00001433 BTC.

ConstitutionDAO (PEOPLE) traded up 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0733 or 0.00000158 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00010892 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 11.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000031 BTC.

Presearch (PRE) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00000441 BTC.

XeniosCoin (XNC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00001398 BTC.

eBoost Profile

eBoost is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 14th, 2016. eBoost’s total supply is 99,990,002 coins. eBoost’s official Twitter account is @eBoostCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for eBoost is /r/eboost and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . eBoost’s official website is www.eboost.fun

According to CryptoCompare, “eBoost is a gaming Software Token that can be used for player-to-player gaming on sites who accept it as payment. “

eBoost Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as eBoost directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade eBoost should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy eBoost using one of the exchanges listed above.

