EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS) Downgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “EchoStar is a global provider of satellite service operations, video delivery services, broadband satellite technologies and broadband internet services for home and small office customers. They also deliver innovative network technologies, managed services, and various communications solutions for aeronautical, enterprise and government customers. “

SATS has been the subject of a number of other research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of EchoStar in a research note on Thursday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of EchoStar from $60.00 to $59.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday.

EchoStar stock opened at $24.34 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $24.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.68. EchoStar has a 52 week low of $18.63 and a 52 week high of $30.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 4.19 and a current ratio of 4.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.67.

EchoStar (NASDAQ:SATS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 24th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.38). EchoStar had a return on equity of 1.81% and a net margin of 3.67%. The firm had revenue of $498.64 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.20 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.02 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that EchoStar will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other EchoStar news, Director R Stanton Dodge acquired 20,500 shares of EchoStar stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $24.17 per share, with a total value of $495,485.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 54.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in EchoStar by 35.4% in the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 72,437 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,316,000 after acquiring an additional 18,921 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in EchoStar by 122.0% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 114,234 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,774,000 after acquiring an additional 62,787 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL raised its holdings in EchoStar by 40.4% in the 3rd quarter. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL now owns 62,900 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,605,000 after acquiring an additional 18,100 shares during the period. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in EchoStar by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,105 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $156,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the period. Finally, DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its holdings in EchoStar by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 259,775 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $6,627,000 after acquiring an additional 7,115 shares during the period.

EchoStar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides networking technologies and services worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Hughes and EchoStar Satellite Services (ESS). The Hughes segment offers broadband network technologies, managed services, equipment, hardware, satellite services, and communications solutions to government and enterprise customers.

