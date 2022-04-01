Eckoh (LON:ECK) Stock Crosses Below 200-Day Moving Average of $50.60

Eckoh plc (LON:ECK – Get Rating)’s stock price crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 50.60 ($0.66) and traded as low as GBX 37.01 ($0.48). Eckoh shares last traded at GBX 37.50 ($0.49), with a volume of 464,368 shares trading hands.

ECK has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Tuesday, February 1st. restated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 88 ($1.15) target price on shares of Eckoh in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

The company has a 50 day moving average price of GBX 42.90 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 50.60. The firm has a market cap of £109.15 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 37.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.06, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.56.

In other Eckoh news, insider Nicolas B. Philpot purchased 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 28th. The shares were acquired at an average price of GBX 45 ($0.59) per share, with a total value of £22,500 ($29,473.41).

Eckoh Company Profile (LON:ECK)

Eckoh plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides secure payment products and customer contact solutions in the United Kingdom, the United States, and internationally. It offers customer engagement solutions, such as advanced interactive voice response (IVR), speech recognition IVR, visual IVR, chatbots, AI customer service.

